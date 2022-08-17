Softball
Elk City 14, Woodward 3; Texhoma 13, Balko 0; Jenks 11, Enid 3; Shattuck 7, Mooreland 6; Woodward JV 19, Buffalo 17; Guymon 9, Laverne 4; Kremlin-Hillsdale 12, Waynoka 0; Seiling 2, Hammon 1
Cache 10, Anadarko 0; Cheyenne-Reydon 5, Sentinel 4; Covington-Douglas 7, Waukomis 5; Hobart 10-19, Frederick 0-1; Hollis 10, Sayre 0; Medford 10, Pond Creek-Hunter 6; Okeene 8, Timberlake 7; Ringwood 17, OBA 3; Tuttle 4, Weatherford 0
Alva 13, Garber 0; Canute 6, Arapaho-Butler 5; Lookeba-Sickles 3, Binger-Oney 2; Mangum 9, Chattanooga 5; Hydro-Eakly 11, Calumet 0; Medford 10, Pond Creek-Hunter 6; Okeene 8, Timberlake 7; Merritt 12, Thomas 0
Baseball
Cheyenne-Reydon 17, Arnett 3; Okarche 8, Dover 0; Hydro-Eakly 10, Arapaho-Butler 0
Volleyball
Sharon-Mutual def. Hennessey, 21-25, 25-19, 25-9, 25-22; Clinton def. Tipton, 25-18, 25-16. 25-13; Oklahoma Bible Academy def. Crossing Christian, 26-24, 22-25, 27-25, 19-25, 16-14; Weatherford def. Corn Bible Academy, 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 22-25, 17-15; Enid def. Putnam North, 25-8, 14-25, 25-13, 25-16
