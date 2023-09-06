Tuesday’s scores

Softball

Woodward 15, Alva 8

Fort Cobb-Broxton 3, Arapaho-Butler 2

Boise City 9, Balko-Forgan 3

Beaver 14, Tyrone 4

Binger-Oney 9, Union City 1

Hollis 10, Blair 0

Shattuck 15, Buffalo 0

Buffalo 16, Woodward JV 0

Shattuck 10, Woodward JV 2

Burns Flat-Dill City 16, Olustee-Eldorado 4

Burns Flat-Dill City 19, Calumet 7

Hammon 13, Canute 8

Cheyenne-Reydon 3, Mangum 2

Perry 13, Chisholm 1

Covington-Douglas 14, Cimarron 1

Elk City 15, Clinton 2

Navajo 24, Cordell 0

Crescent 12, Tonkawa 2

Drummond 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0

Mooreland 3, Drummond 2

Mooreland 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0

Enid 5, Westmoore 4

Fairview 30, Ringwood 12

Sentinel 10, Granite 0

Dale 10-11, Hennessey 0 -0

Hobart 6, Sayre 1

Hydro-Eakly 9, Thomas 0

Weatherford 3, Kingfisher 2

Kremlin-Hillsdale 10, Mulhall-Orlando 0

Laverne 6, Vici 5

Pond Creek-Hunter 12, Medford 0

Merritt 23-3, Texhoma 10-4

Okeene 10, Waynoka 5

Timberlake 15, Oklahoma Bible 3

Waukomis 13, Ringwood 1

Waukomis 9, Fairview 5

Baseball

Amber-Pocasset 12, Fletcher 0

Canute 11, Arapaho-Butler 9

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 15, Arnett 0

Hammon 9, Binger-Oney 2

Calumet 13, Lomega 1

Lomega 10, Dover 0

Drummond 10, Oilton 7

Leedey 8, Granite 3

Erick 16, Olustee-Eldorado 6

Hydro-Eakly 9, Union City 7

Volleyball

Cache def. Clinton, 3-1

Corn Bible def. Oklahoma Bible, 19-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-9

Enid def. Putnam West, 25-13, 25-9, 25-13

Fort Elliott, Texas def. Erick, 3-0

Hennessey def. Yale, 3-0

Sharon-Mutual def. Canute, 25-13, 25-27, 25-12, 15-6

Tags

Trending Video