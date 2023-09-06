Tuesday’s scores
Softball
Woodward 15, Alva 8
Fort Cobb-Broxton 3, Arapaho-Butler 2
Boise City 9, Balko-Forgan 3
Beaver 14, Tyrone 4
Binger-Oney 9, Union City 1
Hollis 10, Blair 0
Shattuck 15, Buffalo 0
Buffalo 16, Woodward JV 0
Shattuck 10, Woodward JV 2
Burns Flat-Dill City 16, Olustee-Eldorado 4
Burns Flat-Dill City 19, Calumet 7
Hammon 13, Canute 8
Cheyenne-Reydon 3, Mangum 2
Perry 13, Chisholm 1
Covington-Douglas 14, Cimarron 1
Elk City 15, Clinton 2
Navajo 24, Cordell 0
Crescent 12, Tonkawa 2
Drummond 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0
Mooreland 3, Drummond 2
Mooreland 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0
Enid 5, Westmoore 4
Fairview 30, Ringwood 12
Sentinel 10, Granite 0
Dale 10-11, Hennessey 0 -0
Hobart 6, Sayre 1
Hydro-Eakly 9, Thomas 0
Weatherford 3, Kingfisher 2
Kremlin-Hillsdale 10, Mulhall-Orlando 0
Laverne 6, Vici 5
Pond Creek-Hunter 12, Medford 0
Merritt 23-3, Texhoma 10-4
Okeene 10, Waynoka 5
Timberlake 15, Oklahoma Bible 3
Waukomis 13, Ringwood 1
Waukomis 9, Fairview 5
Baseball
Amber-Pocasset 12, Fletcher 0
Canute 11, Arapaho-Butler 9
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 15, Arnett 0
Hammon 9, Binger-Oney 2
Calumet 13, Lomega 1
Lomega 10, Dover 0
Drummond 10, Oilton 7
Leedey 8, Granite 3
Erick 16, Olustee-Eldorado 6
Hydro-Eakly 9, Union City 7
Volleyball
Cache def. Clinton, 3-1
Corn Bible def. Oklahoma Bible, 19-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-9
Enid def. Putnam West, 25-13, 25-9, 25-13
Fort Elliott, Texas def. Erick, 3-0
Hennessey def. Yale, 3-0
Sharon-Mutual def. Canute, 25-13, 25-27, 25-12, 15-6
