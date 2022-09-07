Tuesday’s area scores
Cilnton 14, Woodward 11; Arnett 8, Leedey 0; Tyrone 28, Beaver 14; Shattuck 12, Buffalo 0; Cherokee 13, Woodward JV 5; Arapaho-Butler 7, Seiling 2; Mooreland 12, Turpin 0; Canue 12, Hammon 4; Waynoka 15, Okeene 14
Texhoma 4-1, Apache 3-13; Cache 3, Elk City 0; Covington-Douglas 13, Cimarron 0; Hinton 17, Watonga 0; Weatherford 4, Tuttle 3; Kremlin-Hillsdale 9, Mulhall Orlando 1; Waukomis 12, Ringwood 0; Kingifisher 5, Bethany 4; Luther 3, Cashion 1; Cordell 10-8,Olustee-Eldorado 0-1
Enid 7, Putnam City North 0; Garber 9, Coyle 3; Lookeba-Sickles 9, Verden 4; Merritt 20, Sayre 3; Timberlake 24, Oklahoma Bible Academy 9
Baseball
(Monday)Amber-Pocasset 5, Canute 2; Dale 8, Amber-Pocasset 0; Dale 1, Fort Cobb-Broxton 0; Duke 20, Sweetwater 1
Tuesday
Arapaho-Butler 13, Vici 5; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 11, Arnett 1; Calumet 11, Sterling 8; Cheyenne-Reydon 13, Erick 3; Cimarron 15, Prue 14; Blair 2, Cheyenne-Reydon 1; Granite 10, Leedey 1; Okarche 8, Verden 2
Volleyball
Amber-Pocasseet def. Weatherford, 3-2; Oklahoma Bible Academy def. Corn Bible Academy, 25-18, 25-15, 29-27; Erick def. Tipton, 25-20, 25-19, 27-25
