Tuesday’s scores
Baseball
Anadarko 16, Wesern Heights 2
Enid 8, Barlesville 2
Hennessey 21,Blackwell 0
Cashion 2, Amber-Pocasset 1
Oklahoma Christian School 18, Chisholm 7
Clinton 8, Kingfisher 2
Crescent 10, Morrison 9
Elk City 5, Weatherford 1
Softball
Arapaho-Butler 8, Binger-Oney 3
Vici 12, Beaver 0
Vici 12-20, Buffalo 2-2
Merritt 7, Canute 6
Pond Creek-Hunter 14, Cherokee 4
Corn Bible Academy 8, Geary 0
Pioneer 19, Dover 11
Deer Creek 15, Enid 0
Fariview 28, Okeene 23
Kremlin-Hillsdale 26, Waukomis 5
Leedey 8, Hydro-Eakly 0
Lookeba-Sickles 16, Union City 0
Shattuck 18, Mooreland 6
Pond Creek-Hunter 14, Cherokee 4
Ringwood 11, Timberlake 3
Seiling 12, Thomas 0
Girls Soccer
Woodward 4, Clinton 0 – Goals: Thessaly Pfeifer 3, Presley Pruett 1
Weatherford 10, Astec Charter 0
Western Heights 5, Classen SAS 1
Elk City 2, Harding Charter 1
Boys Soccer
Clinton 2, Woodward 1 – Goal: Caden Reid
Weatherford 4, Astec Charter 3
Bishop McGuinness 2, Guymon 1
Track
Western Conference Middle School at Bethany
(Woodward results)
7th Grade
Girls
High jump – 4, Sophia Baeza, 4-2.
Boys
High jump – 2, Kadon Gaines, 5-0.
Shot put – Reese Durkee, 37-9.
8th Grade
Girls
400 relay – 3, 55.90.
100 – 6, Taylor Floyd, 14.30.
800 relay – 3, 1:58.51.
High jump – 2, Jolie Benesch, 4-8. 6, Zoey Martin, 4-2.
Long jump – 6, Kaleigh Mills, 14-2.
Boys
400 relay – 5, 48.56.
100 – 4, Matthew Stinnett, 12.03. 5, Kollin Boren, 12.25.
400 – 3, Colt Moore, 55.97.
1600 relay – 2, 3:53.89/
High jump – 1, Luke Talley, 5-6. 6, Brent Brown, 5-0.
Long jump – 2, Colt Moore, 19-1.
Shot put – 3, Corvin Samarco, 37-10.
