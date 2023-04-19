Tuesday’s scores

Baseball

Anadarko 16, Wesern Heights 2

Enid 8, Barlesville 2

Hennessey 21,Blackwell 0

Cashion 2, Amber-Pocasset 1

Oklahoma Christian School 18, Chisholm 7

Clinton 8, Kingfisher 2

Crescent 10, Morrison 9

Elk City 5, Weatherford 1

Softball

Arapaho-Butler 8, Binger-Oney 3

Vici 12, Beaver 0

Vici 12-20, Buffalo 2-2

Merritt 7, Canute 6

Pond Creek-Hunter 14, Cherokee 4

Corn Bible Academy 8, Geary 0

Pioneer 19, Dover 11

Deer Creek 15, Enid 0

Fariview 28, Okeene 23

Kremlin-Hillsdale 26, Waukomis 5

Leedey 8, Hydro-Eakly 0

Lookeba-Sickles 16, Union City 0

Shattuck 18, Mooreland 6

Ringwood 11, Timberlake 3

Seiling 12, Thomas 0

Girls Soccer

Woodward 4, Clinton 0 – Goals: Thessaly Pfeifer 3, Presley Pruett 1

Weatherford 10, Astec Charter 0

Western Heights 5, Classen SAS 1

Elk City 2, Harding Charter 1

Boys Soccer

Clinton 2, Woodward 1 – Goal: Caden Reid

Weatherford 4, Astec Charter 3

Bishop McGuinness 2, Guymon 1

Track

Western Conference Middle School at Bethany

(Woodward results)

7th Grade

Girls

High jump – 4, Sophia Baeza, 4-2.

Boys

High jump – 2, Kadon Gaines, 5-0.

Shot put – Reese Durkee, 37-9.

8th Grade

Girls

400 relay – 3, 55.90.

100 – 6, Taylor Floyd, 14.30.

800 relay – 3, 1:58.51.

High jump – 2, Jolie Benesch, 4-8. 6, Zoey Martin, 4-2.

Long jump – 6, Kaleigh Mills, 14-2.

Boys

400 relay – 5, 48.56.

100 – 4, Matthew Stinnett, 12.03. 5, Kollin Boren, 12.25.

400 – 3, Colt Moore, 55.97.

1600 relay – 2, 3:53.89/

High jump – 1, Luke Talley, 5-6. 6, Brent Brown, 5-0.

Long jump – 2, Colt Moore, 19-1.

Shot put – 3, Corvin Samarco, 37-10.

