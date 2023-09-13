Softball
Arnett 14, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0
Binger-Oney 7, Apache 3
Arapaho-Butler 7, Hammon 1
Mooreland 14, Beaver 2
Mooreland 14, Buffalo 2
Buffalo 7, Beaver 6
Leedey 12, Canute 2
Cashion 17, Pawnee 6
Clinton 3, Kingfisher 2
Crescent 5, Hennessey 3
Weatherford 6, Elk City 4
Fairview 9, Tonkawa 4
Lookeba-Sickles 8, Fort Cobb-Broxton 1
Hinton 9, Hobart 0
Hooker 8, Merritt 5
Merritt 19, Hooke r4
Mountain View-Gotebo 4, Hydro-Eakly 0
Thomas 8, Okeene 3
Sayre 19, Burns Flat-Dill City 2
Texhoma-Goodwell 6, Tyrone 3
Timberlake 11, Pond Creek-Hunter 10
Waukomis 16, Enid JV 2
Baseball
Leedey 13, Arapaho-Butler 3
Canute 12, Granite 1
Volleyball
Hennessey def. Sharon-Mutual, 3-2
