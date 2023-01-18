Tuesday’s basketball scores

High school girls

Hooker 54, Woodward 35

Hooker – Neville 18, Ugarte 11, Hernandez 2, Rodriguez 10, Swayze 13.

Woodward – Luckett 3, Pfeifer 16, Treece 3, Douglas-Fischer 7, Moore 4, Ibarra 2.

Woodward is 7-6 and will play in the Jones Tournament starting Thursday.

Weatherford 61, Altus 31

Arapaho-Butler 50, Corn Bible 20

Arnett 60, Mooreland 32

Forgan 41, Balko 38

Texhoma 54, Beaver 16

Bethany 47, Kingfisher 21

Elk City 56, Cache 25

Hydro-Eakly 51, Calumet 35

Canton 57, Sharon-Mutual 15

Shattuck 51, Cheyenne-Reydon 44

Merritt 60, Cordell 22

Covington-Douglas 30, Okeene 25

Waukomis 43, Drummond 25

Duke 39, Erick 27

Oklahoma Bible 46, Fairview 27

Sayre 72, Granite 20

Laverne 56, Goodwell 34

Okarche 80, Hennessey 36

Lomega 84, Ringwood 13

Timberlake 44, Medford 29

High school boys

Hooker 79, Woodward 51

Hooker – Burdge 8, Robinson 13, Gomez 5, Gribble 2, Martens 8, Stalder 12, Parker 6, Duncan 1, Hidalgo 22, Metcalf 2.

Woodward – Carter Reid 2, Shipley 15, Martin 6, Caden Reid 19, Hagemeier 4, Sunderland 2, Long 3.

Woodward is 5-8 and will play in the Jones Tournament starting Thursday.

Weatherford 88, Altus 42

Moorleand 62, Arnett 40

Balko 59, Forgan 28

Kingfisher 51, Bethany 35

Calumet 80, Corn Bible 34

Canton 74, Sharon-Mutual 32

Shattuck 63, Cheyenne-Reydon 49

Elgin 56, Clinton 25

Merritt 54, Cordell 41

Covington-Douglas 41, Okeene 30

Crescent 55, Watonga 48

Erick 67, Duke 53

Leedey 52, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 50

Laverne 53, Goodwell 49

Sayre 56, Granite 43

Hammon 78, Sweetwater 40

Timberlake 64, Medford 24

