Tuesday’s basketball scores
High school girls
Hooker 54, Woodward 35
Hooker – Neville 18, Ugarte 11, Hernandez 2, Rodriguez 10, Swayze 13.
Woodward – Luckett 3, Pfeifer 16, Treece 3, Douglas-Fischer 7, Moore 4, Ibarra 2.
Woodward is 7-6 and will play in the Jones Tournament starting Thursday.
Weatherford 61, Altus 31
Arapaho-Butler 50, Corn Bible 20
Arnett 60, Mooreland 32
Forgan 41, Balko 38
Texhoma 54, Beaver 16
Bethany 47, Kingfisher 21
Elk City 56, Cache 25
Hydro-Eakly 51, Calumet 35
Canton 57, Sharon-Mutual 15
Shattuck 51, Cheyenne-Reydon 44
Merritt 60, Cordell 22
Covington-Douglas 30, Okeene 25
Waukomis 43, Drummond 25
Duke 39, Erick 27
Oklahoma Bible 46, Fairview 27
Sayre 72, Granite 20
Laverne 56, Goodwell 34
Okarche 80, Hennessey 36
Lomega 84, Ringwood 13
Timberlake 44, Medford 29
High school boys
Hooker 79, Woodward 51
Hooker – Burdge 8, Robinson 13, Gomez 5, Gribble 2, Martens 8, Stalder 12, Parker 6, Duncan 1, Hidalgo 22, Metcalf 2.
Woodward – Carter Reid 2, Shipley 15, Martin 6, Caden Reid 19, Hagemeier 4, Sunderland 2, Long 3.
Woodward is 5-8 and will play in the Jones Tournament starting Thursday.
Weatherford 88, Altus 42
Moorleand 62, Arnett 40
Balko 59, Forgan 28
Kingfisher 51, Bethany 35
Calumet 80, Corn Bible 34
Canton 74, Sharon-Mutual 32
Shattuck 63, Cheyenne-Reydon 49
Elgin 56, Clinton 25
Merritt 54, Cordell 41
Covington-Douglas 41, Okeene 30
Crescent 55, Watonga 48
Erick 67, Duke 53
Leedey 52, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 50
Laverne 53, Goodwell 49
Sayre 56, Granite 43
Hammon 78, Sweetwater 40
Timberlake 64, Medford 24
