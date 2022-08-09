The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) is holding a series of listening and idea sessions across the state this month to better understand community needs relating to health and generate ideas for improving health.
A local listening session will take place in Woodward on Aug. 15 at 3:30 p.m. at High Plains Technology Center. A local idea session will follow on Aug. 22 at 3:30 p.m. at the same location.
The goal for the listening sessions is to engage diverse stakeholders in rural and underserved areas to better understand local health needs. Idea sessions, which will follow the listening sessions, will seek creative solutions for improving health in Oklahoma. Information from the sessions will guide the development and implementation of future TSET programs and grants.
“TSET is an agency that truly belongs to the people of Oklahoma,” said Michelle Stephens, chair of the TSET Board of Directors. “As such, we strive to serve Oklahomans effectively and utilize our resources in a way that that meets specific local needs and maximizes impact. These sessions will open a direct line of communication between TSET and the public we serve.”
Stakeholders play a central role in identifying and understanding needs and strategies for change. Meetings are open to the public and their active participation strongly encouraged.
A report based on the sessions will be presented to the TSET Board of Directors and will form a basis for discussion about future programs, funding opportunities and strategic planning. Topics of interest that align with TSET’s mandate areas involving strategies of tobacco-free environments, active living, and healthy eating.
“While we have access to leading research and big picture strategies, we know those who live within a community best understand its unique challenges and opportunities,” Bisbee said. “We look forward to the getting feedback from Oklahomans and ways that partnership can improve health in Oklahoma.”
TSET is partnering with MetaFund Impact Investing, an Oklahoma-based 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, to conduct the sessions. TSET staff will not participate in the listening sessions to ensure that candid, honest feedback is captured.
Sign up at https://bit.ly/TSETlistens. For more information about TSET, visit oklahoma.gov/TSET.
