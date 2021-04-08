The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust is now accepting applications from communities and schools for TSET’s Healthy Incentive Program. The application period closes at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 23.
The TSET Healthy Incentive Program offers grants to municipalities, school districts and schools that adopt policies supporting tobacco-free environments, improved nutrition, increased physical activity and employee wellness.
“Our schools and communities play a crucial role in creating a healthy Oklahoma by teaching and encouraging healthy habits and creating an environment where those choices are possible,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Incentive grants recognize cities and towns, school districts and schools that are supporting improved health.”
Since the program's inception in 2012,134 communities,187 school districts and 53 schools have received incentive grants.
To be eligible for incentives, schools and communities must pass approved policies that promote health and wellness. Grant funds can be used for projects such as playground improvements, walking tracks, active learning equipment and other projects that support access to healthy choices.
Funding is limited and applications are considered on a first-come, first-serve basis. The TSET Board of Directors will consider awards at the May board meeting.
For more information about the TSET Healthy Incentive Grants for Communities, visit the tset.ok.gov/content/incentive-grants or contact Connie Befort, program manager, at connieb@tset.ok.gov.
For more information about the TSET Healthy Incentive Grants for Schools, visit the tset.ok.gov/content/incentive-grants or contact Laura Matlock, program manager, at lauram@tset.ok.gov.
