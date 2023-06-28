The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) will start accepting applications for grants to create healthier community spaces on July 10. TSET Innovations in Built Environment grants provide funding for projects that positively transform and improve the health of Oklahomans through improvements in the built environment.
The built environment includes everything from parks to walkable downtowns, sidewalks to street-lighting, and touches every aspect of public life. There is a strong link between environments that make physical activity attractive, safe and easy and reduced risk for obesity.
Well-designed places engage communities, encourage physical activity, reduce stress and improve access to nutritious food. A study from the Journal of Applied Physiology found communities designed for active living can prevent 90% of type 2 diabetes and reduce cases of heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers by half.
TSET Innovations in Built Environment grants will be available in two categories: construction or planning and policy.
Planning and policy grants are for feasibility studies, streetscape design, comprehensive plans, master plans, plans for trails, bicycle and pedestrian safety, or guidelines that promote active living. Projects that fall in this category can receive up to $150,000 for one year and do not require a match.
Construction projects can receive up to $500,000 per year for up to two years. Applicants applying for a construction grant must show proof of community need and buy-in and provide a match based on population size.
Examples of previous projects funded by TSET Innovations in Built Environment grants include the City of McAlester, which built 1.25 miles of ADA-accessible sidewalks to connect neighborhoods to city parks and attractions, and Northwestern State University in Alva, which used funds to improve and expand exercise facilities.
TSET Innovations in Built Environment grants are available to Oklahoma local governments (towns, cities, and counties), non-profit 501(c)3 organizations, tribal nations, institutions of higher education, and public agencies and entities of the State of Oklahoma.
