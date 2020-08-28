With the traditional pew benches removed, chairs space apart and masked faces all round, the Woodward County courtroom looked quite different Thursday morning.
District Judge Justin Eilers held several hearings ending in a busy schedule for at least the next seven months. Due to covid, the court is backed up and several individuals have been incarcerated longer than the judge expressed he would like.
Martin James Wiseman is set to stand trial Sept. 30 for first degree rape of a victim under the age of 14, sodomy of a victim under 16 years, sodomy by force or fear, lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, possession of child pornography and aggravated possession of child pornography, according to case numbers CF-2019-00039 and 00155.
Nicholas Gary Liddell’s trial was set for October 22. He has been charged for rape in the first degree and two counts of rape in the second degree, according to case number CF-2019-00056.
Michael Paul McKeighan is up for trial on November 12 for two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12, case number DF-2019-00121.
Elizabeth Anne Ricketts’ attorney, Andrew Casey said her trial was going to be complicated and was therefore set for March 29, 2021, case number CF-2019-00253 for child neglect, sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child under 12.
