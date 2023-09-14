A trial date in a murder case from last August was set in Woodward County District Court on Thursday.
Vincent Michael Villa will go on trial for first-degree murder – malice aforethought on Jan. 29, 2024.
The date was set in a hearing in front of District Judge Justin Eilers.
Villa, if the state wins its motion to join two cases together, could also face an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge in the January trial. A hearing will be held after the DA’s office actually files the motion. Defense Attorney Becky Barney said she in court she would object to having the cases joined together at trial.
Villa is accused of killing Kenneth Holland on the morning of Aug. 15, 2022 in the 1600 block of 13th St., then setting the house on fire to cover up the crime. He is also accused of assaulting his brother Daniel Villa with a tire iron earlier that day.
He was bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing on May 5 in front of Associate District Judge Erin Kirksey. Prosecutors called six witnesses during the preliminary hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.