Royce Eugene Denton appeared before District Judge Justin Eilers Thursday for a motion docket.
Denton is charged with murder in the first degree - malice aforethought in the 2018 killing of Justin Lout.
During the hearing, Denton’s attorney said they had received an offer from the state but had not had the chance to review it at that time.
Denton will appear in court May 14 for another motion docket before his pretrial set for Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. and run until Sept. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.