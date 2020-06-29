The Travelers 18-under baseball team completed a 7-0 weekend with an 8-3 win over the Oklahoma Mudcats in the finals of the Route 66 Classic in Weatherford on Sunday.
Woodward survived a scare in the semifinals, scoring in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Marlow 7-6.
The Travelers are now 27-7 this season.
Against the Mudcats, the Travelers used a four-run fifth inning to take command and held off a late rally.
Dalton Goff had two hits and drove in three runs to pace the offense. Brady Benedict also drove in a run.
Will Farr was the winning pitcher, striking out four over six innings.
In the semifinals, the Travelers fell behind Marlow 6-5 after four innings, then tied the game in the sixth and got the win in the seventh.
Benedict had two hits and drove in two runs. Goff also drove in two runs.
Benedict, Dillon Bumgarger and Brendan Girton all pitched for Woodward.
On Saturday, the Travelers had beaten Marlow 16-0, pounding out 16 hits in four innings.
Benedict had three hits and drove in five runs. Goff also had three hits and three RBI. Luke Jestis had a pair of hits and Aiden Bagwell drove in two runs.
Josh Smith struck out seven in four innings for the win.
Friday night, the Travelers defeated the Oklahoma City Broncos 10-2 in five innings.
Girton had three hits and Jestis and Parker Ward two each. David Garcia drove in three runs.
Jestis was the winning pitcher.
Also on Friday, the Travelers beat the Branditos 8-0 in five innings.
Benedict led with three hits and three RBI. Michael Wingfield had two hits and drove in two runs. Ward added two hits.
Bagwell tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 13.
Woodward returns to action on Wednesday with a game against Southern Elevation at Elmore City, then plays in a tournament at Murray State College in Tishomingo starting Thursday. Opponents include the Ada Braves, DBat Wilson out of Texas, Shockers Red and Oklahoma Drillers 17s.
*****
In the Bottle Rocket Classic at Fuller Park, Weatherford defeated the Travelers 17-under Blue team 11-3 in the championship, breaking open a close game with a six-run third inning.
The Eagles scored in every inning.
Woodward led 2-1 and 3-2 before the Eagles took the lead for good.
Gunner Oakes, Tabor Marlatt and J. T. Jones drove in runs for the Travelers.
In the semifinals, the Travelers beat the South Central Gassers 16-under team 14-5.
Marlatt scored four runs and Kade Jones three to pace the offense. Kooper Long scored twice.
Woodward ended the game in five innings.
Weatherford survived a scare in the semifinals, holding off Lookeba-Sickles 5-4.
