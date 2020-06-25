The Travelers 18-under baseball team tuned up for the Route 66 Shootout with a 16-3 win at Elk City on Wednesday.
Woodward had 17 hits in the eight-inning game with four by Aiden Bagwell and two each by Luke Jestis and Dalton Goff.
Will Farr and Brendan Girton each drove in three runs and Parker Ward two.
Woodward scored four runs in the first inning, then broke the game open with five in te third, three in the fourth and four more in the fifth inning.
Elk City scored twice in the second inning and once in the eighth.
The Travelers are 20-7 this season.
The Travelers play twice Thursday against Monarch Reds at 5:15 p.m. and Shockers Gray at 7:30 p.m. Games are at Rader Park in Weatherford.
The Bottle Rocket Classic in Woodward opens on Thursday with five games.
The Travelers 17-under Red team opens against Clinton at 10 a.m. and the 17-under Blue team will face Weatherford at 7 p.m.
