WEATHERFORD - Woodward improved to 22-7 overall and extended its winning streak to seven games with a pair of victories in the Route 66 Baseball Classic at Rader Park on Thursday.
The Travelers opened with a 17-4 win over Monarchs Red, then beat the Southwest Shockers Gray 10-0.
In the first game, Brendan Girton had three hits and drove in four runs to pace an 11-hit attack. Brady Benedict and Luke Jestis each had two hits. Benedict drove in three runs and David Garcia also had three RBI.
Monarchs Red led 4-2 after one inning, but the Travelers scored five runs in the second inning and nine in the third to pull away.
Against Shockers Gray, Peyton Goodall tossed a two-hitter and the Travelers scored in three of four innings to end the game early. Goodall had six strikeouts.
Woodward only had six hits in the game, but took advantage of four Shockers errors.
Leading 2-0 after one inning, the Travelers scored six in the second frame and added two runs in the fourth.
Jestis and Jason Smith each had two hits. Benedict drove in two runs and Jestis and Dalton Goff one each.
The Travelers face the Branditos and OKC Broncos on Friday, then play Marlow on Saturday in the final pool games.
Burkburnett also won two games on Thursday, beating the OKC Broncos 12-4 and Shockers Gray 9-1.
Semifinals and championship game is Sunday.
