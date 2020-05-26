The Woodward Travelers 18-under baseball team will host a tournament this week at Fuller Park.

Joining the host Travelers will be in the OKC Broncos, Oklahoma Mudcats, SWAT, Oklahoma Drillers and South Central OK LouSeals.

The tournament starts Thursday and concludes on Sunday.

Here is the revised schedule:

Thursday

Noon - Mudcats vs. SWAT

2:30 p.m. - Drillers vs. Broncos

5 p.m. - Travelers vs. Broncos

7:30 p.m. - Travelers vs. Drillers

Friday

Noon - Broncos vs. Mudcats

2:30 p.m. - Drillers vs. Mudcats

5 p.m. - SWAT vs. LouSeals

7:30 p.m. - Travelers vs. LouSeals

Saturday

Noon - LouSeals vs. Broncos

2:30 p.m. - LouSeals vs. Mudcats

5 p.m. - Drillers vs. SWAT

7:30 p.m. - Travelers vs. SWAT

Sunday

11 a.m. - Placement game

1:30 p.m. - Placement game

