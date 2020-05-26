The Woodward Travelers 18-under baseball team will host a tournament this week at Fuller Park.
Joining the host Travelers will be in the OKC Broncos, Oklahoma Mudcats, SWAT, Oklahoma Drillers and South Central OK LouSeals.
The tournament starts Thursday and concludes on Sunday.
Here is the revised schedule:
Thursday
Noon - Mudcats vs. SWAT
2:30 p.m. - Drillers vs. Broncos
5 p.m. - Travelers vs. Broncos
7:30 p.m. - Travelers vs. Drillers
Friday
Noon - Broncos vs. Mudcats
2:30 p.m. - Drillers vs. Mudcats
5 p.m. - SWAT vs. LouSeals
7:30 p.m. - Travelers vs. LouSeals
Saturday
Noon - LouSeals vs. Broncos
2:30 p.m. - LouSeals vs. Mudcats
5 p.m. - Drillers vs. SWAT
7:30 p.m. - Travelers vs. SWAT
Sunday
11 a.m. - Placement game
1:30 p.m. - Placement game
