The Travelers 18-under baseball team finished second in the Connie Mack State Tournament in Enid over the weekend.
Defending national champion Enid Majors downed the Travelers 8-0 in the final. The Travelers, 9-5, did earn a spot in the Connie Mack Regional set in July in Enid due to their runnerup finish. Enid is automatically in as the host team and the Travelers will fill the Oklahoma champion slot in the tournament.
In the championship game, Enid scored five runs in the first inning and went on to end the game in five frames. Jake Peeler had the Travelers only hit.
The Travelers opened the state tournament with a 10-3 loss to the Enid Plainsmen. Zach Eylar led the Travelers with two hits and two RBI.
Bouncing back, the Travelers beat the Southwest Shockers Red 7-2, after building a 7-0 lead.
Braden Whipple allowed six hits and struck out eight over seven innings.
Eylar and Drake Page had a pair of hits. Page, Jack Wootton and Peller all drove in key runs.
Jett Cunningham tossed a three-hitter and Eylar drove in the only run in a 1-0 Traveler victory over the Oklahoma Drillers. David Cronister added a pair of hits.
In their final pool round game, the Travelers edged Sandlot Kelly 5-4, holding off a late Sandlot rally.
Kaden Spray went the distance, scattering six hits.
Peeler had a pair hits and Kade Jones hit safely. Cronister drove in two runs and Kalen Montgomery one.
The Travelers will be in Pueblo, Colo., this week for the Tony Andenucio Memorial Tournament.
