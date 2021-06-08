The Traveler baseball teams return to action this weekend in the Enid Festival at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Each of the Woodward teams will play four games from Friday through Sunday.
The Oklahoma Travelers come into the festival with a 3-5 record and won their last game in the Justin Sullivan Tournament 4-2 over the Shockers Red.
The Woodward Travelers are 2-6 so far and split four games in the Sullivan Tournament, winning their last contest 8-5 over MVP Seng.
Woodward's 16-under team went 1-2 in a tournament at Weatherford and will be in Kingfisher this week.
Woodward will play Jones at 1:15 p.m. and Perry at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, then face Clinton at 11 a.m. on Friday. Bracket play starts Saturday.
The Travelers will host a tournament on June 18-20 at Fuller Park.
Here is the schedule for the Enid Festival.
Friday
Noon - Woodward Travelers vs. Blackwell
2:30 p.m. - Woodward Travelers vs. Enid Plainsmen
5 p.m. - Oklahoma Travelers vs. Three Rivers
7:30 p.m. - Enid Majors vs. Three Rivers
Saturday
Noon - Enid Plainsmen vs. Blackwell
2:30 p.m. - Oklahoma Travelers vs. Enid Majors
5 p.m. - Three Rivers vs. Woodward Travelers
7:30 p.m. - Three Rivers vs. Plainsmen
Sunday
Noon - Oklahoma Travelers vs. Three Rivers
2:30 p.m. - Oklahoma Travelers vs. Enid Plainsmen
5 p.m. - Woodward Travelers vs. Enid Majors
7:30 p.m. - Enid Majors vs. Blackwell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.