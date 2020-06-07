A pair of run-rule victories at Fuller Park on Sunday completed a 4-1 weekend for the Woodward Travelers 18-under baseball team.
The Travelers, now 14-6, beat the Oklahoma Generals 10-0 and the Southwest Shockers Gray 14-0 with both games ending after four innings.
In the Generals game, the Travelers scored nine runs in the second inning and one in the fourth.
Brady Benedict started the second inning with a single and also hit a three-run double in the frame. Michael Wingfield drove in a pair of runs and David Garcia and Aiden Bagwell had RBI hits.
In the fourth, Bagwell singled home Brendan Girton wih the game-ending run.
Dagen Conary went three innings for the win and Peyton Goodall pitched the final inning.
In the second game, the Travelers hammered 15 hits with three by Kyler Proctor and two each by Josh Smith, Wingfield and Conary.
Wingfield and Bagwell each drove in three runs and Luke Jestis had a two-run double.
The Travelers scored eight runs in the first inning, two in the second and four in the third frame.
Will Farr got the win, pitching two innings. Dalton Goff and Kasen Dunham each threw one inning.
The Shockers had three hits.
On Saturday night, the Travelers defeated Southwest Shockers Red 11-0, also in four innings.
Benedict tossed a no-hitter and struck out eight.
Benedict also had a pair of hits and drove in three runs. Proctor and Jestis each had two hits. David Garcia and Girton drove in a pair of runs.
Friday was a mixed bag for the Travelers.
They started the evening with a 9-4 victory over the Southwest Shockers Black, then lost a 14-2 game to the Oklahoma Drillers 17.
Against Shockers Black, the Travelers trailed 3-2 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good. Woodward added three runs in the sixth.
The Travelers had 12 hits in the game, three each by Jestis and Girton, who had four RBI as well.
Smith and Jestis handled the pitching duties.
Very little went right for Woodward against the Drillers who built a 7-0 lead, then padded it with seven runs in the seventh inning.
Woodward scored in the sixth and seventh innings.
In the sixth, Jestis doubled, Parker Ward singled and Girton singled for the run. In the seventh, singles by Garcia and Bagwell and a double by Jestis accounted for the final run.
Dillon Bumgarner took the loss.
The Travelers will host another festival this weekend.
Also, the Travelers will host a youth camp on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for ages 5-8, and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages 9-13.
The Traveler 17-under teams are schedule to be in action on Monday and Tuesday.
Monday
1 p.m. - Travelers 17-Blue vs. Western Oklahoma Bluejays
3 p.m. - Travelers 17-under Navy vs. Western Oklahoma Bluejays
5 p.m. - Travelers 17-Blue vs. Marlow
7 p.m. - Travelers 17-under Navy vs. Marlow
Tuesday
1 p.m. - Travelers 17-under Red vs. Marlow
3 p.m. - Travelers 17-under Red vs. Travelers 17-under Navy
5 p.m. - Travelers 17-under Blue vs. Travelers 17-under Navy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.