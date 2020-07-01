ELMORE CITY - The Travelers 18-under baseball team opened its trip to southern Oklahoma with an 18-0 win over Southern Elevation here Wednesday.
Woodward only had seven hits in the game, but took advantage of a number of walks and miscues.
The score was 6-0 through four innings, then the Travelers scored six runs in each of the fifth and sixth frames to widen the lead.
Brady Benedict, Dillon Bumgarner and Dalton Goff had hits for Woodward. Luke Jestis, Brendan Girton and Parker Ward each drove in three runs.
Ward, Chase Corbin and Jestis combined to allow just three hits while striking out 13.
The Travelers play in a Connie Mack qualifier at Murray State College in Tishomingo the rest of the week.
They open against the Ada Braves today at 3 p.m., then play DBat Wilson out of Texas at 12:30 p.m. on Friday and Southwest Shockers Red at 5:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, they take on the Oklahoma Drillers 17s at 10 a.m.
Woodward is 28-7 on the season and has a 13-game winning streak.
