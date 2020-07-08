ENID - The Travelers dropped their first game in the Connie Mack South Plains Regional Wednesday afternoon.
A two-run bottom of the eighth inning lifted 417 Baseball Red out of Missouri to an 7-6 win at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Travelers had taken a 7-6 lead in the top of the eighth.
The teams battled pretty much on even terms throughout.
Both scored twice in the first inning, then Woodward built a 5-2 lead in the sixth before 417 Red scored twice in the bottom of the sixth and once in the seventh forcing extra innings.
Luke Jestis led the Travelers with three hits and two RBI. Michael Wingfield and Parker Ward had two hits and Brady Benedict and Brendan Girton drove in runs.
Dillon Bumgarner, Ward, Will Farr and Girton all pitched for the Travelers.
Woodward will play two games today in another tournament at Oklahoma Christian University starting at noon.
