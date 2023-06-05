After a 1-2 showing in the Oklahoma City Ambassadors Tournament on Friday, the Woodward Travelers will return to action on Thursday in the Connie Mack State Tournament in Enid.
Woodward dropped games to Tulsa Sandlot 11-0 and Kanss Curve Purple 9- 0 in the rain-delayed tournament, and beat Southwest Shockers Black 5-3.
Against the Shockers, the Travelers scored twice in the sixth to break a 3-3 tie.
Ethan Moore, Cy Ontiveros and Jake Peeler all drove in runs. Peeler and Moore had a pair of hits.
Peeler started and got the win, striking out 10 in 4.2 innings.
This week, in addition to Enid, the Travelers will send a split squad to play in Kingfisher.
Here are the schedules
Thursday
at Kingfisher
Travelers split squad vs. Clinton, 12:15 p.m.
Travelers split squad vs. Hennessey, 2:30 p.m.
at Enid
Travelers full squad vs. Shockers Red, 6 p.m.
Friday
at Enid
Travelers full squad vs. Drillers Bridges, 9 a.m.
Travelers full squad vs. Risin Baseball, 11:15 a.m.
Saturday
at Kingfisher
Travelers split squad vs. Shockers, 12:30 p.m.
at Enid
Travelers full squad vs. Oklahoma Express, 8:15 p.m.
Depending on results, the Travelers could also be playing in Enid on Sunday.
A year ago, the Travelers finished second in the state tournament.
*****
The Travelers will hold their annual baseball camp on June 19-21 at Fuller Park.
Ages 5-8 will go from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and ages 9-13 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost is $75 for the three days and campers will receive instruction in hitting, fielding, throwing, pitching and base running from Traveler coaches and players. Campers will also receive a t-shirt.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on June 19. You can also pre-register by contacting coach Mark Ward at 405-590-0983 or markward@churchesaid.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.