Woodward lost in the semifinals of the Big Fire Showcase baseball tournament in Oklahoma City on Sunday.
The Travelers, 35-10, dropped a 6-0 decision to OK Fuel at Bricktown Ballpark.
Despite eight hits, the Travelers were unable to put any runs on the board. Chase Corbin and Luke Jestis each had two hits. Defensively, the Travelers hurt their cause by committing four errors.
On Saturday night, the Travelers beat SWAT Academy 10-5 with 14 hits.
Brady Benedict had four hits and drove in three runs for the Travelers. Dalton Goff and Corbin each drove in two runs.
Woodward broke open a tie game with three runs in the fourth inning and pulled away with three more in the seventh.
Next up for the Travelers is the Connie Mack State Tournament.
Schedule for Connie Mack State Tournament in Enid
Wednesday
Noon - Enid Plainsmen vs. Shockers Red
2:30 p.m. - Shockers Black vs. Enid Majors
5 p.m. - Oklahoma Drillers vs. Burkburnett
7:30 p.m. - Woodward vs. Bartlesville
Thursday
Noon - Burkburnett vs. Shockers Red
2:30 p.m. - Bartlesville vs. Shockers Black
5 p.m. - Enid Plainsmen vs. Oklahoma Drillers
7:30 p.m. - Enid Majors vs. Woodward
Friday
Noon - Burkburnett vs. Enid Plainsmen
2:30 p.m. - Bartlesville vs. Enid Majors
5 p.m. - Shockers Black vs. Woodward
7:30 p.m. - Shockers Red vs. Oklahoma Drillers
Sunday
10 a.m. - 7th place game
12:30 p.m. - 5th place game
3 p.m. - 3rd place game
5:30 p.m. - Championship game
