After a 3-0 performance in a Connie Mack qualifier at Murray State College, the Woodward Travelers qualified for a regional tournament in Enid this week.
Woodward followed up an 8-6 win over Ada with a 9-8 decision over DBat Wilson out of Dallas on Friday. Then, the Travelers received a forfeit in the next game. Saturday's scheduled contests were rained out.
Against DBat Wilson, the Travelers overcame a 6-2 deficit and won the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Josh Smith and David Garcia each drove in a pair of runs for Woodward.
Aiden Bagwell and Parker Ward handed the pitching duties.
Woodward is 31-7 this season.
In Enid, the Travelers open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday against the 417 Baseball Red Sox. On Friday, Woodward faces Flat Bill West Texas at 5:30 p.m., then takes on the Enid Plainsmen at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the preliminary rounds.
All games are at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in downtown Enid.
There are 12 teams in the tournament from Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri.
Here is the complete schedule
Wednesday
10 a.m. - Enid Plainsmen vs. Flat Bill 17
12:30 p.m. - MVP Seng vs. Flat Bill 18
3 p.m. - 417 Red vs. Woodward
5:30 p.m. - Oklahoma Drillers vs. St. Louis Sting
8 p.m. - 417 Mets vs. Shockers Red
Thursday
10 a.m. - St. Louis Sting vs. Enid Majors
12:30 p.m. - Flat Bill 18 vs. 417 Mets
3 p.m. - Oklahoma Drillers vs. Midwest Nationals
5:30 p.m. - Flat Bill 17 vs. 417 Red
8 p.m. - Oklahoma Drillers vs. Enid Majors
Friday
10 a.m. - St. Louis Sting vs. Midwest Nationals
12:30 p.m. - Shockers Red vs. Flat Bill 18
3 p.m. - MVP Seng vs. 417 Mets
5:30 p.m. - Woodward vs. Flat Bill 17
8 p.m. - Enid Plainsmen vs. 417 Red
Satrurday
10 a.m. - Enid Majors vs. Midwest Nationals
12:30 p.m. - Shockers Red vs. MVP Seng
3 p.m. - Woodward vs. Enid Plainsmen
(top two teams in each pool advance to bracket play
Quarterfinal
5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sunday
Semifinals
10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Championship
3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.