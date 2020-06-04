ENID - Brady Benedict had three hits and drove in four runs and Tagen Conary tossed a one-hitter in the Woodward Travelers 10-0 win over Weatherford in the Oklahoma Shootout at David Allen Memorial Park Wednesday.
Woodward scored in every inning and raised its record to 10-3.
Conary struck out five in is Traveler debut and gave up only a third inning single.
The Travelers scored in the first on doubles by Luke Jestis and Benedict. Brendan Girton, who had walked, scored on a wild pitch.
Conner Thompson started the second inning with a triple and scored on Michael Wingfield's grounder. After a pair of walks, Benedict singled home two more runs.
The Travelers added a run in the third, the ended the game with four runs in the fourth inning. Benedict, Dalton Goff and Aiden Bagwell had RBI hits.
The Travelers return to Enid on Thursday night for two games, against the Enid Plainsmen at 5 p.m. and the Enid Majors at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday through Sunday, the Travelers have games at Fuller Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.