The Woodward Travelers will hold a youth baseball camp June 8-10 at Fuller Park.
Camp hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for kids age 5-8. For ages 9-13, hours are 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $75.
Camp registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. on June 8. You can pre-register by contacting Mark Ward at 405-590-0983 or email travsbaseball2020@gmail.com.
Camp will include instruction on hitting, fielding, throwing, pitching and base running.
Note: No campers from COVID-19 hotspots will be allowed to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.