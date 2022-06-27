WEATHERFORD - The 18-under Travelers baseball team completed a seven-game march through the Route 66 Classic with a 10-1 win over KC Naturals Jones in the title game at Rader Park Sunday.
An 8-run sixth inning broken open a competitive game as the Travelers improved to 21-6 on the season.
Zach Eylar had four hits and drove in three runs to pace the Travelers. David Cronister also drove in three runs. Kalen Montgomery and Drake Page each had two hits.
Braden Whipple struck out six in six innings for the win.
In the semifinals, the Travelers edged KC Naturals Rich 5-4, scoring four times in the bottom of the fifth inning to overcome a 4-1 deficit. Ethan Moore had a pair of hits and Nash Hunter drove in a pair of runs.
Jett Cunnigham went five innings and Whipple threw the final two frames They combined for 12 strikeouts.
Here are recaps of round robin games.
Travelers 8, KC Naturals Briley 4
A seven-run fifth inning proved decisive. Jake Peeler and Eyler had three hits each and Montgomery two. Cale Nelson went five innings, striking out six.
Travelers 9, Southern Elevation Gray 1
A six-run fifth inning turned a close game into a run-rule.
Page, Moore and Eyler all had two hits. Page drove in three runs and Cunningham two.
Kade Jones started and got the win.
Travelers 10, KC Naturals Briley 5
Travelers fell behind 3-0 in first inning, but scored seven runs in the second to take the lead for good.
Peeler and Cronister had two hits. Montgomery drove in three runs and Cronister two. Wyatt Jones started on the mound and went four innings.
Travelers 10, OKC Bruins 5
Bruins scored four in the first inning and still led 5-2 going into the fifth. The Travelers exploded for five runs in the fifth to take the lead for good.
Montgomery led with three hits and Nelson and Page had two each. Nelson drove in three runs.
Jaxon Spikes and Nelson combined for nine strikeouts.
Travelers 11, Tulsa Scissortails 9
In a back and forth game, Travelers scored five runs in the sixth inning to brek a 5-5 tie then added two more in the seventh. The Scissortails scored five in the bottom of the seventh to make it close.
Peeler and Eyler had two hits each and Nelson and Eylar drove in pair of runs.
Kaden Spray and Cunningham handled the pitching duties.
The Travelers play Enid in a weekend series, then play in the Connie Mack Regional Tournament starting on July 6.
