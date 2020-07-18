ENID - The Travelers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-1 win over Southwest Shockers Black in the final pool round game of the Connie Mack State Tournament Friday evening.
Woodward went 1-2 in pool play and will play the Enid Plainsmen at 3 p.m. Sunday for fifth place. No games are played today due to the All-State baseball games at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
Parker Ward had three hits and drove in three runs in the Travelers win over Shockers Black. Brady Benedict also drove in a pair of runs.
Woodward led from the start, building a 6-0 advantage until the Shockers scored a run in the sixth.
Josh Smith pitched a complete game for the Travelers, allowing four hits and striking out three.
On Thursday, the Travelers dropped a 6-5 game to the Enid Majors.
The Travelers out-hit Enid 12-5 but couldn't get runs in at key times.
Enid scored three runs in the sixth to erase a 4-3 deficit. Woodward scored in the seventh and got the tying run to third base before the comeback ended.
Aiden Bagwell had three hits and Ward and Luke Jestis two for the Travelers. Chase Corbin drove in a pair of runs.
On Wednesday, the Travelers suffered another tough loss, 4-2 to Bartlesville despite outhitting the Indians 5-2. A three-run third inning proved decisive for Bartlesville.
Corbin had a hit and RBI for Woodward and Benedict and Dalton Goff had hits.
Woodward is 36-12 on the season.
