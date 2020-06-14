Two run-rule victories on Sunday completed a 5-1 weekend for the Woodward Travelers 18-under baseball team.
Woodward beat Southern Elevation 11-1 and the Oklahoma City Legends 9-1 to wrap up a weekend festival at Fuller Park.
Parker Ward tossed a one-hitter against Southern Elevation and worked out of trouble in a couple of innings.
The Travelers scored in every frame.
Ward walked and scored on Brady Benedict's double in the first inning.
In the second, David Cronister singled to score Will Farr, then scored himself on a passed ball.
Woodward added six runs in the third inning.
Key blows were a two-run single by Ward and three-run double by Cade Buchanan. Cronister also brought in a run with a bases-loaded walk.
Two runs ended the game in the fourth, one on a wild pitch and the other on a sacrifice fly by Ward.
In game two, the Travelers scored three in the first inning.
Cronister doubled and scored on a wild pitch. Benedict and Josh Smith walked. Aiden Bagwell hit a sacrifice fly and David Garcia singled home a run.
After the Legends scored in the second, the the Travelers got a run in the third on a single by Brendan Girton and double by Bagwell.
A four-run fifth inning gave the Travelers some more breathing room.
Ward and Benedict doubled, Girton was hit by a pitch and Smith doubled. Two walks and Buchanan's sacrifice fly made it 8-1.
In the sixth, the Travelers ended the game on a hit by Ward and sacrifice fly by Smith.
Peyton Goodall pitched into the fifth inning, striking out seven. Kason Dunham retired all four batters he faced in relief.
On Saturday, the Travelers defeated Monarchs Black 10-2 in six innings.
Benedict had three hits and drove in two runs. Buchanan had two hits and Smith drove in a pair of runs.
Bagwell pitched five innings for the win.
A four-run fourth inning was the big frame for Woodward.
Also Saturday, the Travelers beat Southern Elevation 13-1 in four innings, scoring three in the first and five each in the second and third innings.
Smith had three hits and Bagwell two for Woodward. Bagwell drove in three runs and Smith and Girton two each. Jack Puffinbarger had a home run.
Will Farr allowed three hits and fanned eight.
On Friday, the Travelers dropped a 12-1 decision to the Oklahoma Drillers in four innings.
The Drillers used a seven-run third inning to break it open. Woodward scored its only run in the fourth inning and had just four hits while committing three errors.
In the first game Friday, the Travelers beat Monarchs Red 9-0, taking a 4-1 lead in the first inning and pulling away.
Josh Smith was the winning pitcher, striking out six.
Buchanan, Girton and Ward all had two hits. Ward and Girton drove in two runs each and Bagwell also had two RBI.
Woodward is 19-7 on the season.
