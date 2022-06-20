PUEBLO, Colo – A 5-4 win over Grand Junction, Colo. Sunday morning gave the Travelers 18-under baseball team a 5-1 record in the 42nd Tony Andenucio Memorial Baseball Tournament.
The Travelers only loss came on Saturday night to host Pueblo Azteca 10-5. Earlier Saturday, the Travelers beat Greeley, Colo., 9-1.
Against Grand Junction, the Travelers made a 5-run third inning stand up. Grand Junction had an early 2-0 lead and added runs in the bottom of the third and bottom of the seventh.
The Travelers had 10 hits in the game, three by Zach Eylar and two by Jake Peeler. Jack Wooton and Ethan Moore each drove in two runs and Kade Jones one.
Kalen Montgomery pitched into the fifth inning for the win. Jones threw in relief.
In the Azteca game, the Travelers tied things up at 5-5 after two innings but Pueblo scored three runs in the third inning and two in the fifth for the win.
The Travelers had six hits in the game and also committed three errors.
Eylar had two hits and two RBI to pace the Travelers.
Peeler, Wyatt Jones and Cy Ontiveros all pitched for the Travelers.
A seven-run fifth inning sparked the Travelers past Greeley.
The Travelers had 12 hits in the game and allowed only a third-inning run.
Montgomery had three hits, K. Jones two and Cale Nelson two in leading the 12-hit attack. Montgomery, Nash Hunter and Moore all drove in two runs.
Nelson pitched five innings for the win. W. Jones worked the final frame.
