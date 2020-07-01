ELMORE CITY - The Travelers 18-under baseball team opened its trip to southern Oklahoma with an 18-0 win over Southern Elevation here Wednesday.
Woodward only had seven hits in the game, but took advantage of a number of walks and miscues.
The score was 6-0 through four innings, then the Travelers scored six runs in each of the fifth and sixth frames to widen the lead.
Brady Benedict, Dillon Bumgarner and Dalton Goff had hits for Woodward. Luke Jestis, Brendan Girton and Parker Ward each drove in three runs.
Ward, Chase Corbin and Jestis combined to allow just three hits while striking out 13.
On Thursday, the Travelers opened action in a tournament at Murray State College in Tishomingo with an 8-6 victory over the Ada Braves.
The win improved the Travelers to 29-7 on the season and stretched their winning streak to a season-best 14 games.
The game was close throughout with Ada taking a 2-1 lead in the second. The Travelers took the lead for good in the third, then added three in the fourth inning for a 5-2 lead.
Ada cut the margin to 5-4 in the fifth before the Travelers scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh for an 8-4 advantage. Ada had two runs in the bottom half to complete the scoring.
Jestis and Aiden Bagwell had two hits each as the Travelers had 11 hits in the game. Benedict and Girton each drove in two runs.
Josh Smith started and got the win with Benedict going the final 2.2 innings for the save.
Woodward plays DBat Wilson out of Texas today at 12:30 p.m. and the Southwest Shockers Red team at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Travelers take on the Oklahoma Drillers 17s at 10 a.m.
