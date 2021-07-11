A pair of victories over the Oklahoma Rockhounds on Saturday gave the Traveler baseball teams a successful finish to the weekend.
After the Oklahoma Travelers beat the Rockhounds 9-1 in six innings, the Woodward Travelers posted an 8-3 victory at Fuller Park.
In the opener, the Oklahoma Travelers scored in five of the six innings and got a strong pitching performance from Kaden Spray who struck out eight in five innings.
Jordan Crowder had four hits, including three doubles, scored twice and drove in two runs to spark the offense.
Conner Thompson had a triple and Kasen Dunham a pair of hits. Luke Puffinbarger drove in a pair of runs.
Big innings for the Travelers were the second and fourth where they scored three times each.
The game ended in the sixth on Thompson's triple and a sacrifice fly by Cade Kelsey.
In the second game, the Woodward Travelers took a 3-0 lead only to see the Rockhounds close to 3-2. A four-run fifth inning decided the issue for the Travelers.
Jake Peeler, the third of four Woodward pitchers, got the victory.
Peyton Hughes had a big game at the plate with three hits, two runs scored and three RBI. Jack Wooten also drove in a pair of runs and Kade Jones and Jace Berry each drove in one.
On Saturday, the Rockhounds got a one-hit pitching performance from Kale Carlan to beat the Oklahoma Travelers 9-1. Carlan struck out nine in a complete game performance.
Woodward's only hit was an RBI double by Jaxon Sparks that tied the game in the fifth inning.
The Rockhounds scored twice in the sixth to regain the lead then broke it open in the seventh with six runs.
Earlier Saturday, the Woodward Travelers beat the Rockhounds 8-0, as Jace Berry tossed a one-hitter and struck out six.
Woodward had 11 hits in the game with Kade Jones, Wooten and Peeler each having two hits. Peeler drove in two runs and Kade Jones and Ethan Moore one.
Also on Saturday, the Oklahoma Travelers beat Southwest Shockers black 10-5.
Luke Puffinbarger had three hits and David Cronister and Spikes two each. Luke Puffinbarger also drove in a pair of runs and Kelsey h ad two RBI.
Kelsey was the winning pitcher.
A five-run Traveler fourth inning erased a 4-0 deficit and they put the game away with a four-run outburst in the sixth inning.
The Oklahoma Travelers will start play in the Tony Andenucio Tournament in Pueblo on Thursday while the Woodward Travelers will be in Enid starting on Thursday for the Connie Mack State Tournament.
