ENID - The Travelers finished up the Connie Mack State Tournament on a strong note Sunday, defeating the Enid Plainsmen 4-1 in the fifth place game at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Dillon Bumgarner pitched six innings and Brady Benedict one for the Travelers, who finished 2-2 in the state tournament and 37-12 for the season. They combined to allow just four hits and the Plainsmen's only run came in the seventh inning. Bumgarner struck out five and Benedict one.
Woodward took a 3-0 lead in the third and added another run in the fifth.
Michael Wingfield and Parker Ward had two hits each and Luke Jestis one for Woodward. Benedict, Josh Smith and David Garcia all drove in runs.
*****
In Saturday's All-State baseball game, Ward, from Leedey, had the Small West team with a double and infield single, both off OSU signee Trevor Martin of Asher, but the East won the game 4-0.
Benedict, from Roff, had an RBI for the East and Bumgarner, from Calera, pitched in the game.
Other area players on the West team included Kasen Jackson (Vici), Brendan Girton and John Bay (Shattuck) and Ty Goss (Leedey).
Mark Ward of Leedey was one of the West coaches.
