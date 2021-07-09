A nine-run first inning powered the Oklahoma Travelers to a 13-2 win over the Southwest Shockers Black team at Fuller Park on Thursday.
Earlier, the Shockers used a pair of big innings of their own to defeat the Woodward Travelers 13-8.
Jordan Crowder doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove in pair of runs in the Oklahoma Travelers huge first inning.
The Shockers used three different pitchers with little success.
Walks and wild pitches accounted for several Traveler runs. The Travelers received seven walks in the inning.
The only other hit was an RBI single by Conner Thompson.
The Travelers added three runs in the second inning with Will Taylor’s two-run single the big blow.
In the third, Cade Kelsey singled and scored for the Travelers’ final run.
The Shockers scored once in the first inning and once in the third.
Jaxon Spikes allowed three hits over three innings for the win.
In the first game, the Shockers jumped on the Woodward Travelers early with a five-run first inning.
Woodward eventually cut the lead to 7-4 after four innings, but the Shockers scored six times over the final two frames to pull away.
The best inning for the Travelers was the bottom of the seventh when they put together six hits and scored four times.
Ethan Moore’s double was a key blow in the seventh.
Peyton Hughes, Jack Wooten, Kooper Long, Jace Berry and Jake Peeler also had hits in the inning.
Woodward scored in the third on an infield single and three walks.
Three runs came in the fourth frame on just two hits, singles by Jace Berry and Tabor Marlatt.
The Travelers had opportunities in the fifth and sixth frames but were unable to score.
Both Traveler teams continued their weekend with games on Friday against the Shockers and the Oklahoma Rockhounds.
On Saturday, the teams were to play the Rockhounds again.
Both teams will return to tournament action next week with the Oklahoma Travelers in Pueblo, Colo. and the Woodward Travelers at the Connie Mack State event in Enid.
