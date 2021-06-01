Weather permitting, the Travelers baseball teams will be back in action this week.
One game on Monday for the Woodward Travelers was already lost to rain in Kingfisher.
The Travelers are scheduled to take on the Perry today (June 1) in Kingfisher.
The Oklahoma Travelers next scheduled game is Wednesday at noon against the Enid Majors in Kingfisher.
The Justin Sullivan Memorial Tournament in the Oklahoma City metro area starts on Thursday.
The Oklahoma Travelers will play their round robin games at Oklahoma City University on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, they face Burkburnett at 1 p.m. and 316 Baseball Jones at 5:30 p.m., then on Friday the Shockers Red at 1:15 p.m.
The Woodward Travelers play their games at Christian Heritage. On Thursday the face Young Guns Kennedy at 1 p.m. and 316 Baseball Grimes at 5:30 p.m. Friday’s game against the Oklahoma City Ambassadors starts at 1;15 p.m.
Both teams will be looking to find some momentum after struggling in their season opening tournament.
The Woodward Travelers went 0-4 at Fuller Park losing to the Enid Majors and Marlow in their last two games. The Oklahoma Travelers started 2-0 then dropped three straight to the Enid Plainsmen, Sandlot and the Shockers Red.
