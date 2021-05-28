The Traveler baseball teams opened their seasons on Thursday in a Memorial Day Tournament at Fuller Park.
The Oklahoma Travelers won both games, edging Shockers Black 4-3 and beating Vici 11-3 with a big sixth inning outburst. The Woodward Travelers, though, took a 9-1 loss to the Shockers Red despite leading most of the game.
For the Oklahoma Travelers, David Cronister had the game winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh against Shockers Black.
The Travelers took a 3-1 lead in the third inning but the Shockers tied it up with runs in the fifth and sixth frames.
Cronister and Bryson Dill each had two hits.
Against Vici, the Travelers trailed early before taking a 4-3 lead in the fifth as Theo Sutton walked and eventually scored.
Vici loaded the bases in the sixth before Chase Corbin got out of the inning, then the Travelers exploded for seven runs in the bottom half to end the game.
Corbin and Bryson Dill had doubles in the inning.
Kaden Spray started for the Travelers, striking out five in three innings before Corbin relieved.
Woodward's Travelers rode the arm of Gunnar Oakes to a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning.
From there, the Shockers Red sent 14 batters to the plate against three Woodward pitchers and scored nine runs to end the game. The Shockers had five hits in the inning and took advantage of three walks, three errors and a couple of wild pitches.
Tabor Marlatt singled and scored on an error in the third inning for the lone Woodward run.
The tournament at Fuller Park and the Crystal Beach Sports Complex runs through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.