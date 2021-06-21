Local baseball teams finished the Traveler Shootout with a perfect Sunday morning and afternoon, going 3-0.
The Woodward Travelers edged Legends Jones 5-3 to start the day, then the Oklahoma Travelers posted a pair of run-rule victories, 14-1 over Legends Jones and 12-2 over the Oklahoma Rockhounds.
Woodward Travelers 5, Legends Jones 3
Jett Cunningham took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and had a key two-run hit to lead the Woodward Travelers.
Cunningham struck out 10 and took a 5-1 lead into the seventh before a triple broke up the no-hitter. Wyatt Jones relieved during the seventh inning and got the save, with the final out coming on a strike from Wyatt Pope in right field to nail a runner at third base.
Ethan Moore's RBI single gave Woodward a 1-0 lead in the first. Legend Jones tied it in the third, but in the bottom half, the Travelers regained the lead on a Kade Jones RBI double that scored J. T. Jones, who started the inning with a single.
It stayed 2-1 until the sixth when the Travelers scored three times. Konner Long walked, Ethan Moore doubled and both scored on Cunningham's single. Cunningham then scored on a wild pitch.
Legends Jones didn't go quietly in the seventh, collecting four hits and two runs.
Oklahoma Travelers 14, Legends Jones 1
The Oklahoma Travelers dominated from the start, putting up 19 hits.
Four runs came in the first inning, on in the second, five in the third and four more in the fifth inning.
Jordan Crowder started the offense with a triple and Bryson Dill, Conner Thompson, Will Taylor and Jack Puffinbarger all had run-scoring his in the first inning.
Thompson doubled and Cade Kelsey singled in the second to make it 5-0.
In the third inning, Crowder, Thompson, Nash Hunter and Taylor all had doubles that produced runs.
Hunter's two-run homer highlighted the fifth inning and Kasen Dunham drove in a run with a double.
Jaxon Spikes went three innings for the win and Theo Sutton pitched in relief.
Oklahoma Travelers 12, Oklahoma Rockhounds 2
A six-run fourth inning erased an early 2-1 deficit and the Travelers ended the game in the fifth frame on a three-run homer by Hunter.
Each team scored in the first inning and the Rockhounds went up 2-1 in the third.
In the fourth, Puffinbarger reached on a wild pitch and scored on Crowder's single. Crowder then scored on a wild pitch and Dill on a throwing error. Kelsey singled home a run and Hunter doubled in another.
In the fifth inning, Sutton walked and scored on Crowder's triple. Dill hit a sacrifice fly to make it 9-2. Thompson singled, Kelsey was hit by a pitch and Hunter ended things with his blast.
Dill was the winning pitcher in relief of Kaden Spray.
Saturday games
On Saturday, the Oklahoma Travelers lost to Las Vegas 8-5 and beat Legends Atkins 18-2.
The Travelers fell behind Las Vegas 4-0 and never caught up, despite having 10 hits. The Travelers left 11 on base.
David Cronister had three hits.
Against Legends Atkins, the Travelers only had seven hits but took advantage of five errors and several walks. Spray and Will Farr had two hits each and Taylor and Dunham each drove in three runs.
The Woodward Travelers won their Saturday night game 15-0 over Legends Atkins.
Jake Peeler, Cunningham and Wyatt Jones each had two hits. Peeler and Jones drove in three runs and Tabor Marlatt two.
Woodward's 16-under team lost at Elk City 8-5 on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.