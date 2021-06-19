Both Traveler baseball teams opened the Traveler Shootout with victories over the Oklahoma Rockhounds at Fuller Park Thursday.
The Woodward Travelers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-6 victory while the Oklahoma Travelers scored eight in the sixth inning to win 17-9, after trailing 6-0 early.
Jack Wooten drove in four runs to pace the Woodward Travelers, including a two-run homer in the first inning and a sacrifice fly in the seventh that tied the game.
Wooten's sacrifice fly scored Peyton Hughes, who had walked. Kade Jones then scored the winning run on a wild pitch.
The Rockhounds had scored in the top of the seventh to lead 6-5.
Woodward also got a two-run double from Jake Peeler in the game.
The Travelers led through five innings before the Rockhounds evened things up in the sixth.
Karsten Baggs was the winning pitcher in relief of Gunnar Oakes.
The Oklahoma Travelers won a marathon contest that saw each team use four pitchers over the three-hour-plus game.
Early on the Rockhounds dominated, taking a 6-0 lead after the top of the second inning.
The Travelers evened it up with a run in the second and five in the third on just two hits, a leadoff single by Will Taylor and RBI hit by Jordan Crowder.
The Rockhounds regained the lead in the fourth, but Woodward came back and eventually tied the game in the fifth on Nash Hunter's RBI double that scored Taylor.
In the sixth, the Travelers scored eight runs with two outs.
David Cronister scored on an error to give the Travelers their first lead at 10-9. During the inning, which included three hits, three errors and one hit-batsman, Jordan Crowder had an RBI triple, Conner Cordell drove in two runs with a double and Kade Jones finished it off with a triple to end the game via run-rule.
Crowder was the winning pitcher.
*****
The Travelers 16-under team dropped a pair of games Thursday, 11-1 to Clinton and 6-5 to Merritt.
Clinton scored nine runs in the first two innings and put the Travelers away early. Woodward's only run came in the fourth inning.
In the second game, Merritt scored late to edge the Travelers 6-5.
Evan Sampson had a pair of hits and Braden Whipple drove in two runs for the Travelers.
On Friday, the Travelers beat Weatherford 11-5, using a five-run third inning and four-run fourth frame to pull away. Boden Miller, Sampson and Whipple all had two hits and Whipple drove in four runs. Sampson was the winning pitcher.
*****
On Friday, the Woodward Travelers beat Legends Adkins 12-2 at Fuller Park.
Peeler, Kade Jones and Hughes all had two hits for Woodward. Jones, Ethan Moore and Jett Cunningham drove in two runs each.
Will Pachner was the winning pitcher.
The Oklahoma Travelers followed with a 9-0 win over Legends Atkins behind a one-hit, 11 strikeout performance from Cade Kelsey.
Kaden Spray had a pair of hits and Taylor one for the Travelers. Cordell, Crowder and Hunter all drove in two runs.
In games later Friday, Las Vegas defeated the Woodward Travelers 11-6, then edged the Oklahoma Travelers 4-3.
Games are scheduled throughout the day Saturday and Sunday at Fuller Park.
