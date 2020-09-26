Remember this (Sept. 26) is trash off day for Woodward residents.
Take your city of Woodward water bill with you to the Woodward County Landfill and there will be no charge for disposing your trash.
The trash off day goes until 4 p.m.
Also remember these rules:
City will not pay for demolition materials
Please keep household trash separated from tree limbs, tires, etc.
Oil can be disposed of at the Public Works location (Lakeview and Madison) Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
