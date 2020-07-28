In the midst of paperwork, field trip and sporting event transportation requests, Woodward Public School Transportation Director Steve Burdge stopped for a few minutes to discuss some of the challenges he’s dealing with during preparations for the upcoming school year.
“When we start school we (usually) have right at 900 to 1,000 bus riders,” Burdge said. “We've been going at it since July the sixth signing up and we have… 244 kids.”
Burdge said the low number may be due to parents still being unsure about the covid situation. In addition to drivers and students wearing masks, the bus windows will probably be down for maximum air flow as well.
“The mechanics are all busy getting buses all tuned up and ready to go,” Burdge said. “They’ve worked all summer getting all that done. So we’re pretty much ready to go.”
Bus drivers and substitutes will be having service and safety training out at High Plains Technical Center before school starts.
With a full crew and one substitute, Burdge is hoping for a good beginning of the school year in the transportation department.
