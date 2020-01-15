A weekend traffic stop has led to the filing of drug charges against two people in Woodward County District Court.
Court records show Kumoski Cherie Whitlock of Valdosta, Ga., is charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors and Kimberlee Frances Mercer of Pulaski, Tenn., is facing two felony counts and a misdemeanor charge.
Whitlock is charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.
Mercer is charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges were filed on Jan. 13.
According to an affidavit filed by Woodward Police Officer Tyler Ward, just after 1 a.m. on Saturday he initiated a traffic stop at 9th and Elm, then during the stop detected the odor of marijuana. Whitlock was driving the car and Mercer was a passenger.
Due to smelling the odor of marijuana, Ward said he requested backup from Corp. Alan Fletcher and his K9. The dog alerted to the presence of narcotics, according to the affidavit.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen in Georgia, and also a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. Ward also found drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
After being transported to the Woodward County Jail, Mercer and Whitlock were interviewed. Mercer admitted she knew the handgun was in the vehicle, according to the affidavit, and thought Whitlock owned it. Both suspects said they didn't know anything about the methamphetamine that was found.
Officials determined that the amount of meth totaled over 450 grams.
Whitlock could face up to 20 years in prison on the drug charge and 1 to 10 years on the firearm charge as well as lesser penalties on the remaining charges.
Mercer is facing, if convicted, up to 20 years on the drug charge and 1 to 10 on the firearm charge.
Whitlock and Mercer have made initial court appearances, pleaded not guilty and bond was set at $100,000 for each. Another hearing is set for Feb. 10 and a preliminary hearing on June 16, according to court records.
Case numbers are CF-13 and CF-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.