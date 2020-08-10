Here is an upcoming change to traffic at 34th and Oklahoma for the next few weeks from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
*****
Eastbound US-412/US-270/US-183/Oklahoma Ave. is narrowed to one lane at 34th St. in Woodward through early September for intersection modification as part of the 34th St. reconstruction project between Oklahoma Ave. and Hanks Trail.
Eastbound and westbound US-412/Oklahoma Ave. traffic must detour to Hickory Bend (by Domino’s) just to the west of the 34th St. intersection in order to access northbound and southbound 34th St. during this time.
Additionally, 34th St. is restored to two-way traffic between Hickory Bend and Hanks Trail as that area of the project is complete. The city street will fully open at US-412/Oklahoma Ave. when the new right turn lane is installed and resurfacing work completes in early September.
Motorists are advised to use caution at the intersection and to expect delays in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.