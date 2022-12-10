ALVA – Laverne won its fifth state football championship with a 36-28 victory over Seiling in the Class B title game Friday at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
The Tigers built a 22-0 first half lead and led 36-20 late in the fourth quarter when lightning caused a 50-minute weather delay.
When play resumed, Seiling scored to make it 36-28 with 19 seconds remaining, but Laverne recovered the onside kick and finished off the win and their second consecutive state championship.
Seiling won the regular season meeting 40-38 but in the rematch the Tigers came out on fire, taking a 16-0 lead in the first period on touchdown runs of 4 and 31 yards by Felix Teal and two-point conversions by Wyatt Tillery and Teal.
The Tigers made it 22-0 early in the second period on Teal’s 14-yard run. Teal, a sophomore, had 186 yards on 29 carries and also threw for 100 yards. Tillery added 35 yards rushing and caught five passes for 66 yards.
Seiling finally broke through three minutes into the second half on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Manuel to Cody Pester.
Laverne’s defense answered as Tillery recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Teal added the conversion for a 30-6 advantage.
Late in the third period a touchdown by Marcos De La Torre stretched the lead to 36-6.
Seiling made it interesting with a big fourth quarter rally.
Early in the quarter Manuel went 14 yards for a score then added the conversion to make it 36-14
With 1:29 remaining, Manuel scored from five yards out and it was 36-20. After the weather delay Manuel and Hudson Hamar hooked for an 8-yard touchdown and Manuel passed to Loren Gore for the conversion and 36-28 final.
Manuel rushed for 133 yard on 25 carries and passed for another 220 to fuel the Wildcat offense. Pester caught 10 passes for 177 yards
