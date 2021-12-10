It is not too late to purchase tickets to the first ever New Year’s Eve Crystal Gala being put on by the Crystal Christmas Committee at the Woodward Conference Center on 34th Street,” said Crystal Christmas Committee member, Jamie Harmon. “Tickets are $50.00 each and are still available for purchase at the following locations: Woodward Chamber of Commerce, Pioneer Cellular, K101 Radio Station, Goetzinger Abstract, and the Crystal Christmas Gift Shop at Crystal Beach Park.”
The Crystal Gala will be at the Woodward Conference Center (3401 Centennial Lane across the street from Experiment Lake) on December 31. The doors will be opened at 8 p.m. and the band, Country Justice, will play from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. The tickets will cover Hors d’Oeuvres, champagne, chocolates, a live band, and entertainment, live and silent auctions, a reverse card raffle, and there will be a cash bar during the Crystal Gala.
Around midnight there will be a balloon drop from above and it will be filled with a variety of prizes for those in attendance.
This is a “Black Tie” event for adults at least 21 years of age. Attendees are encouraged to dress in formal attire. Besides being a fun and entertaining event on New Years Eve, it is a significant fundraiser for the Crystal Christmas Committee that has plans to expand Crystal Christmas. They hope to raise $10,000 from the Gala, plus money from the raffles and donations from individuals, corporations, businesses, clubs, and organizations.
For more information you may go to their Facebook page- Crystal Christmas-Woodward, OK or call the Chamber of Commerce office at (580) 256-7411.
