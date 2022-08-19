Softball
Woodward 8, Blackwell 6; Perry 13, Woodward 2; Leedey 8, Cheyenne-Reydon 1; Leedey 4, Merritt 3; Shattuck 13, Merritt 0; Mooreland 9, Laverne 1; Mooreland 9, Vici 1; Arapaho-Butler 8, Laverne 0; Arapaho-Butler 8, Vici 0; Canute 16, Cheyenne-Reydon 4; Shattuck 11, Canute 9
Verden 9, Fort Cobb-Broxton 7; Enid 6, Alva 3; Sterling 10, Binger-Oney 0; Sentinel 10-10, Blair 0-1; Pioneer 6, Cherokee 3; Waynoka 6, Medford 3; Okarche 6, Ninnekah 3; Velma Alma 8, Okarche 7; Okeene 15, Drummond 11
Kingfisher 10, Watonga 1; Waukomis 9, Pond Creek-Hunter 0; Buffalo 8, Turpin 6; Burns Flat-Dill City 10, Snyder 2; Mangum 13-9, Cordell 0-1; Thomas 18, Dover 8; Mulhall Orlando 9, Garber 0; Lookeba-Sickles 2, Weatherford 1
Baseball
Duke 4, Geronimo 1; Cheyenne-Reydon 3; Lomega 2; Leedey 6, Cheyenne-Reydon 4; Canute 13, Arapaho-Butler 10; Granite 4, Binger-Oney 2; Drummond 10, Vici 8; Lookeba-Sickles 8, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 6; Okarche 10, Mulhall Orlando 0
Volleyball
Sharon-Mutual def. Taloga, 25-9, 25-4, 25-6; Clinton def. Altus, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14, 27-25; Blanchard def. Weatherford, 25-18, 10-25, 16-25, 25-19, 18-16; Chisholm def. Corn Bible Academy, 25-16, 25-17, 25-21
