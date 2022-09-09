Thursday’s area scores
Softball
Woodward 15, Medford 11; Woodward 10, Turpin 4; Arapaho-Butler 11, Mooreland 3; Arnett 16, Oklahoma Bible Academy 1; Canute 10, Shattuck JV 3; Canute 10, Texhoma 3; Shattuck 14, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1; Seiling 13, Hooker 0; Seiling 13, Waynoka 0; Hooker 8, Waynoka 0; Shattuck 14, Tyrone 0; Shattuck JV 16, Texhoma 1; Tyrone 17, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 7; Hammon 12-10, Olustee-Eldorado 0-0
Binger-Oney 4, Mangum 3; Weatherford 6, Bridge Creek 3; Carnegie 12, Geary 10; Cashion 4, Okarche 3; Cherokee 6, Fairview 2; Garber 7, Covington-Douglas 3; Crescent 19, Medford 1; Fairview 22, Oklahoma Bible Academy 1; Merritt 11-11, Frederick 1-1; Garber 3, Pond Creek-Hunter 0
Hinton 7, Watonga 4; Hinton 12, Thomas 0; Pond Creek-Hunter 6, Ringwood 4; Waukomis 4, Timberlake 2; Alva 3, Blackwell 1; Kingfisher 12, Pioneer 0; Laverne 5, Thomas 1; Laverne 7, Watonga 5
Baseball
Arapaho-Butler 4, Sentinel 0; Arnett 12, Cimarron 0; Calumet 9, Drummond 3; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 16, Sweetwater 2; Okarche 11, Lomega 1; Sentinel 10, Leedey 7
Volleyball
Sharon-Mutual def. Darrouzett, Texas, 25-10, 25-22, 25-21; Erick def. Canute, 25-6, 25-9, 25-16; Westmoore def. Enid, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19; Cache def. Weatherford, 26-24, 25-12, 25-20
Commented
