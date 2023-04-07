Baseball
Enid 11, Woodward 0
Dibble 10, Alva 1
Sterling 11, Binger-Oney 2
Canute 12, Mangum 2
Shattuck 8, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0
OCA 8, Garber 3
Weatherford 6, Midwest City 5
Navajo 4, Hammon 0
Okarche 3, Calumet 0
Purcell 12, Clinton 4
Ringwood 18, Timberlake 9
Sentinel 9, Lookeba-Sickles 1
Blackwell 12, Waukomis 2
Kingfisher 9, OKC Broncos 8
Pioneer 13, Oklahoma Bible Academy 1
Hobart 12, Anadarko 7
Hydro-Eakly 10, Arapaho-Butler 7
Mooreland 22, Beaver 0
Mooreland 14, Buffalo 1
Hooker 14, Boise City/Felt 8
Cashion 10, Verden 0
Cheyenne-Reydon 12, Erick 1
Frontier 10, Covington-Douglas 0
Mangum 14, Duke 6
Okeene 7, Geary 2
Drummond 13, Hennessey 12
Hinton 20, Thomas 2
Laverne 11, Vici 1
Leedey 7, Elk City JV 4
Merritt 6, Seiling 4
Pond Creek-Hunter 15, Cherokee 3
Softball
Arnett 18, Duke 0
Arnett 9, Seiling 3
Arapaho-Butler 11, Cheyenne-Reydon 8
Binger-Oney 10, Okarche 1
Calumet 7-5, Corn Bible Academy 1-4
Hydro-Eakly 11, Fletcher 1
Watonga 18, Geary 0
Shatuck 18, Hobart 6
Shattuck 17, Seiling 5
Mangum 7, Merritt 2
Mooreland 16, Waukomis 9
Mooreland 11, Pioneer 0
Waukomis 12, Pioneer 0
Canute 7, Leedey 6
Sentinel 5, Lookeba-Sickles 4
Covington-Douglas 7, Pond Creek-Hunter 3
Okeene 6, Dover 3
Enid 13, Drummond 1
Fairview 10, Thomas 0
Hinton 23, Fort Cobb-Broxton 15
Hammon 15, Navajo 3
Hammon 11, Sayre 0
Mountain View-Gotebo 3, Lookeba-Sickles 1
Vici 8, Navajo 4
