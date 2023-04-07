Baseball

Enid 11, Woodward 0

Dibble 10, Alva 1

Sterling 11, Binger-Oney 2

Canute 12, Mangum 2

Shattuck 8, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0

OCA 8, Garber 3

Weatherford 6, Midwest City 5

Navajo 4, Hammon 0

Okarche 3, Calumet 0

Purcell 12, Clinton 4

Ringwood 18, Timberlake 9

Sentinel 9, Lookeba-Sickles 1

Blackwell 12, Waukomis 2

Kingfisher 9, OKC Broncos 8

Pioneer 13, Oklahoma Bible Academy 1

Hobart 12, Anadarko 7

Hydro-Eakly 10, Arapaho-Butler 7

Mooreland 22, Beaver 0

Mooreland 14, Buffalo 1

Hooker 14, Boise City/Felt 8

Cashion 10, Verden 0

Cheyenne-Reydon 12, Erick 1

Frontier 10, Covington-Douglas 0

Mangum 14, Duke 6

Okeene 7, Geary 2

Drummond 13, Hennessey 12

Hinton 20, Thomas 2

Laverne 11, Vici 1

Leedey 7, Elk City JV 4

Merritt 6, Seiling 4

Navajo 4, Hammon 0

Pond Creek-Hunter 15, Cherokee 3

Softball

Arnett 18, Duke 0

Arnett 9, Seiling 3

Arapaho-Butler 11, Cheyenne-Reydon 8

Binger-Oney 10, Okarche 1

Calumet 7-5, Corn Bible Academy 1-4

Hydro-Eakly 11, Fletcher 1

Watonga 18, Geary 0

Shatuck 18, Hobart 6

Shattuck 17, Seiling 5

Mangum 7, Merritt 2

Mooreland 16, Waukomis 9

Mooreland 11, Pioneer 0

Waukomis 12, Pioneer 0

Canute 7, Leedey 6

Sentinel 5, Lookeba-Sickles 4

Covington-Douglas 7, Pond Creek-Hunter 3

Okeene 6, Dover 3

Enid 13, Drummond 1

Fairview 10, Thomas 0

Hinton 23, Fort Cobb-Broxton 15

Hammon 15, Navajo 3

Hammon 11, Sayre 0

Mountain View-Gotebo 3, Lookeba-Sickles 1

Vici 8, Navajo 4

