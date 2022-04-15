Baseball
Mooreland 12, Elk City JV 0
Arapaho-Butler 10, Southwest Covenant 2
Arapaho-Butler 7, Minco 6
Arnett 14, Clinton JV 6
Vici 14, Arnett 0
Binger-Oney 12, Ninnekah 0
Burns Flat-Dill City 10, Merrritt 2
Calumet 8, Leedey 2
Cordell 7, Blair 3
Cashion 11, Okarche 10
Covington-Douglas 17, Waynkoa 0
Drummond 9, Chisholm 2
Drummond 7, Oklahoma Bible Academy 0
Dover 10, Cimarron 1
Pioneer 13, Fairview 0
Pioneer 7, Watonga 0
Midwest City 6, Kingfisher 1
Mangum 20, Anadarko 6
Perry 11, Blackwell 0
Canute 13, Tipton 1
Carnegie 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 1
El Reno 7, Kingfisher 1
Hydro-Eakly 9, Cheyenne 4
Fort Cobb-Broxton 3, Weatherford 1
Garber 10, Kremlin-Hillsdale 2
Kremlin-Hillsdale 11, Fairview 4
Seiling 13, Hammon 2
Shattuck 10, Hooker 0
Watonga 11, Geary 2
Waynoka 14, Okeene 0
Oklahoma Bible Academy 9, Pond Creek-Hunter 0
Timberlake 11, Pond Creek-Hunter 5
Softball
Arnett 20, Woodward 4
Hammon 15, Woodward 3
Ripley 15, Woodward 3
Arnett 12, Hammon 11
Arnett 16, Buffalo 5
Arnett 6, Ripley 5
Leedey 10, Cheyenne-Reydon 1
Vici 10, Arapaho-Butler 4
Arapaho-Butler 11, Mooreland 3
Hobart 11, Arapaho-Butler 6
Hydro-Eakly 19, Buffalo 0
Hydro-Eakly 22, Cheyenne 4
Binger-Oney 16, Latta 12
Binger-Oney 10, Haskell 9
Leedey 8, Buffalo 2
Canute 17, Calumet 0
Canute 20, Elgin 12
Shattuck 17, Cheyenne-Reydon 1
Shattuck 10, Hydro-Eakly 2
Ripley 12, Hammon 3
Shattuck 15, Leedey 1
Cache 13, Weatherford 0
Drummond 18, Cherokee 17
Covington-Douglas 25, Cherokee 10
Fairview 14, Thomas 5
Vici 11, Mooreland 5
Vici 8, Hobart 6
Okeene 21, Waynoka 1
Ringwood 26, Taloga 0
Union 19-21, Enid 7-8
Girls Soccer
Woodward 12, Perryton, Texas 0 (Goals by Carli Burton, Jissele Hagemeier, Ava Long, Jubelqui Miramontes, Thessaly Pfeifer (2), Drew Elliott (2), Ava Bogdahn, Averee Taylor, Zoey Roberts, Lily Luckett. Assist by Kaylee Dobson)
Cordell 2, Alva 1
Elk City 7, Classen SAS 0
Clinton 4, Weatherford 1
Boys Soccer
Woodward 1, Perryton, Texas 0 (Goal by Daniel Pinckard)
Alva 4, Cordell 3
Elk City 3, Classen SAS 1
Clinton 3, Weatherford 0
Harding Charter Prep 6, Western Heights 0
