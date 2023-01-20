Thursday’s scores

High School Girls

Woodward 62, Mount St. Mary 57

Leading scorers: Woodward – Thessaly Pfeifer 25, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer 14, Riley Moore 9. St. Mary – Kylie Ross 25. Woodward improved to 8-6.

Alva 57, Tulsa CHEF 26

Arnett 64, Boise City 29

Byng 59, Enid 47

Canute 59, Hydro-Eakly 37

Hammon 82, Blair 19

Mooreland 31, Buffalo 25

Cheyenne-Reydon 55, Erick 33

Garber 68, Cimarron 29

Waukomis 49, Covington-Douglas 42

Dale 61, Clinton 38

Dover 40, Pioneer 24

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 53, Waynoka 22

Hooker 48, Vici 28

Shattuck 78, Forgan 37

Kingfisher 52, Harrah JV 13

Kremlin-Hillsdale 68, Medford 20

Leedey 55, Mangum 37

Lomega 92, DCLA 16

Okarche 91, Mulhall-Orlando 31

Cherokee 64, Ringwood 41

Balko 46, Sayre 42

Texhoma 72, Agra 20

Weatherford 54, Chisholm 20

High School Boys

Jones 50, Woodward 39

Leading scorers: Woodward – Caden Reid 13, Kash Shipley 11, Carter Reid 8. Jones – Eppleson 13, Sanders 9. Woodward is now 5-9.

Sayre 52, Balko 39

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 56, Canton 54

Lomega 55, Cherokee 42

Cheyenne-Reydon 51, Erick 37

Covington-Douglas 40, Pioneer 29

Crescent 54, Watonga 50

Drummond 65, Cimarron 27

Kingfisher 71, Harrah 39

Hooker 82, Arnett 20

Fairview 59, Cashion 50

Guthrie 55, Chisholm 22

Hobart 87, Cordell 24

Laverne 49, Merritt 42 (overtime)

Mooreland 56, Beaver 27

Okarche 89, Oilton 27

Ringwood 72, Medfrod 34

Shattuck 80, Forgan 58

Seiling 92, Blair 47

Texhoma 86, Olive 49

Turpin 76, Waynoka 25

Timberlake 87, DCLA 36

Vici 67, Boise City 30

