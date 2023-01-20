Thursday’s scores
High School Girls
Woodward 62, Mount St. Mary 57
Leading scorers: Woodward – Thessaly Pfeifer 25, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer 14, Riley Moore 9. St. Mary – Kylie Ross 25. Woodward improved to 8-6.
Alva 57, Tulsa CHEF 26
Arnett 64, Boise City 29
Byng 59, Enid 47
Canute 59, Hydro-Eakly 37
Hammon 82, Blair 19
Mooreland 31, Buffalo 25
Cheyenne-Reydon 55, Erick 33
Garber 68, Cimarron 29
Waukomis 49, Covington-Douglas 42
Dale 61, Clinton 38
Dover 40, Pioneer 24
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 53, Waynoka 22
Hooker 48, Vici 28
Shattuck 78, Forgan 37
Kingfisher 52, Harrah JV 13
Kremlin-Hillsdale 68, Medford 20
Leedey 55, Mangum 37
Lomega 92, DCLA 16
Okarche 91, Mulhall-Orlando 31
Cherokee 64, Ringwood 41
Balko 46, Sayre 42
Texhoma 72, Agra 20
Weatherford 54, Chisholm 20
High School Boys
Jones 50, Woodward 39
Leading scorers: Woodward – Caden Reid 13, Kash Shipley 11, Carter Reid 8. Jones – Eppleson 13, Sanders 9. Woodward is now 5-9.
Sayre 52, Balko 39
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 56, Canton 54
Lomega 55, Cherokee 42
Cheyenne-Reydon 51, Erick 37
Covington-Douglas 40, Pioneer 29
Crescent 54, Watonga 50
Drummond 65, Cimarron 27
Kingfisher 71, Harrah 39
Hooker 82, Arnett 20
Fairview 59, Cashion 50
Guthrie 55, Chisholm 22
Hobart 87, Cordell 24
Laverne 49, Merritt 42 (overtime)
Mooreland 56, Beaver 27
Okarche 89, Oilton 27
Ringwood 72, Medfrod 34
Shattuck 80, Forgan 58
Seiling 92, Blair 47
Texhoma 86, Olive 49
Turpin 76, Waynoka 25
Timberlake 87, DCLA 36
Vici 67, Boise City 30
