The Oklahoma City Thunder has opened registration for its summer Thunder Youth Basketball Breakaway Camp in Woodward for ages 6 to 14.
Thunder Youth Basketball Camps offer kids the opportunity to grow in the fundamentals of the game and engage in a hands-on, team-centric environment. Breakaway camps focus on the fundamentals of the game through fun competitions, drills, and hands on instruction from our Thunder Youth Basketball coaches. Oklahoma-based company Simple Modern was recently announced as the presenting partner of the camp which will provide Simple Modern products to all campers.
The three-day camp will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., June 28-30 at Woodward High School. Registration is $185 per child and includes a T-shirt, basketball, water bottle and one ticket to a Thunder game for the 2022-23 season.
To register, visit okcthunder.com/summercamps.
